Al-Quds Mujahideen Bring the Heat to Coward Zionists

Scenes of Al-Quds destroying Zionist military vehicles with synchronized land explosives and RPG shells in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. 2024/03/07 PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!! WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks. FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus) #CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Al-Qassam, Jews, IOF, IGF,

