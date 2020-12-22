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**Important - NEVER HEARD BEFORE Info On VITAMIN D - This Will Keep You HEALTHY {Mirror}
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87 views • December 22, 2020
Thank you to Kyle Allred Co-Founder of MedCram.com for this important interview. Find the original video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha2mLz-Xdpg
Professor Roger Seheult, MD explains the important role Vitamin D may have in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Seheult illustrates how Vitamin D works, summarizes the best available data and clinical trials on vitamin D, and discusses vitamin D dosage recommendations.
Roger Seheult, MD is the co-founder and lead professor at https://www.medcram.com
He is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and Assistant Prof. at Loma Linda University School of Medicine
Dr. Seheult is Quadruple Board Certified: Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine
Interviewer: Kyle Allred, Producer and Co-Founder of MedCram.com
REFERENCES
Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19... (Nutrients) | https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/9/2757
Vitamin D and survival in COVID-19 patients... (The J. of Steroid Bio. and Molec. Bio.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7553119/
Short term, high-dose vitamin D... for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study [SHADE study] (Postgraduate Medical Journal)
https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065
Association of Vitamin D Status... With COVID-19 Test Results (JAMA Network Open) | https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770157
#COVID19 #SARSCoV2 #VitaminD
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At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha2mLz-Xdpg
Professor Roger Seheult, MD explains the important role Vitamin D may have in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Seheult illustrates how Vitamin D works, summarizes the best available data and clinical trials on vitamin D, and discusses vitamin D dosage recommendations.
Roger Seheult, MD is the co-founder and lead professor at https://www.medcram.com
He is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and Assistant Prof. at Loma Linda University School of Medicine
Dr. Seheult is Quadruple Board Certified: Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine
Interviewer: Kyle Allred, Producer and Co-Founder of MedCram.com
REFERENCES
Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19... (Nutrients) | https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/9/2757
Vitamin D and survival in COVID-19 patients... (The J. of Steroid Bio. and Molec. Bio.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7553119/
Short term, high-dose vitamin D... for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study [SHADE study] (Postgraduate Medical Journal)
https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/12/postgradmedj-2020-139065
Association of Vitamin D Status... With COVID-19 Test Results (JAMA Network Open) | https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770157
#COVID19 #SARSCoV2 #VitaminD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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