© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Fringe: Biden Crashing, Wendy Bell Radio, Dan Bongino; Operation DUMP, Gateway Pundit | EP1225 - Highlights Begin 06/10/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v50rtei-ep1225.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 9:20
On The Fringe 06/10 - Biden Crashing The Democrat Party
https://rumble.com/embed/v4y9pkt/?pub=2trvx
*** 20:50
Wendy Bell Radio 06/10 - The Dam Is About To Break
https://rumble.com/embed/v4yd5w8/?pub=2trvx
*** 35:35
Dan Bongino 06/10 - Operation DUMP Joe Biden Has Begun (Ep. 2267)
https://rumble.com/embed/v4ye1tt/?pub=2trvx
***
Gateway Pundit 06/10 - Maria Bartiromo GRILLS James Comer: "Where are the Criminal Referrals?!"
https://rumble.com/embed/v4y810t/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths