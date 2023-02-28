X22 REPORT Ep. 3008a - Trump:” The US Will Become A Manufacturing PH Like The World Has Never Seen Before”

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3008a - Feb 27, 2023
Trump: "The US Will Become A Manufacturing PH Like The World Has Never Seen Before”
The Green New Deal is failing, people are realizing the EV are difficult to travel with. Sometimes you need to show the people the truth. Trump is countering the [CB]/[WEF] plan, he is letting the people know that we can become the manufacturing super country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
