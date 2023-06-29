Bo Parfet Shares Lessons Learned While Conquering The Seven Summits

My guest in this episode is Bo Parfet. Bo spearheads strategic growth opportunities across DLP Capital’s family of companies. He is an experienced senior executive passionate about “impact” investing. He graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Colorado State University. Early in his career, Bo was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York City and a Fellow at the Financial Accounting Standards Board FASB. Seven years later, Bo and his wife co-founded Denali Venture Philanthropy to fuse their business experience with a desire to support positive global change. Bo also has a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is passionate about high-altitude ski mountaineering and is one of about 100 Americans to climb all Seven Summits, the highest mountains on each continent. He has published four books: Die Trying: One Man’s Quest to Conquer the Seven Summits, The Precipice of Life: Leadership and Personal Growth Insights from a Mountaineer’s Edge, Healthy Hello’s and They Lived to Tell the Tale: True Stories of Mountain Adventure from the Legendary Explorers Club (Chapter Author).

Bo participates in speaking engagements domestically and internationally. He is a British American Project Fellow, a member of the fabled Explorers Club, and a sitting member on the board of directors for several companies and nonprofit organizations. He was recognized for his demonstrated commitment to social change and awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, which is given to individuals who have completed 4,000 hours or more of volunteer service worldwide.

