Rigged NFL, Subliminal Disney, Gov Stores, Pride Tax, Censorship Laws, City Zombies

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Are magnets used in NFL games? Disney inserting filth into children's movies,We have three clips about looting in the big cities, Joe Rogan blaming most looting on white kids, a victory in Australia plus much much more!

