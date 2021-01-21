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This is a Test 01/21/2021
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110 views • January 21, 2021
Do we walk away from the Lord if things don't go our way? Do we blame God, or do we trust? Do we pick up rocks and throw it at the watchmen, at the church or at the Prophets because we are angry? We have to trust that God knows what He is doing and when things don't go our way and our hearts hurt, God is still God. Great and Marvelous are thy works Lord God Almighty. Just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints.
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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