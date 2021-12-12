The Hour Of Temptation - Consider Where Your Heart Is...

The LORD God has given every one of us free will. He wants us to choose Him over this world and the things in the world. All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. Further His Kingdom...The Gospel Of Repentance -What Is Truth In The Bible -Through Love Serve One Another -What Is The Will Of God -The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -Take Up Your Cross – Become A Servant -The Shrouded Message From Adam To Jesus -Music: