© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hour Of Temptation - Consider Where Your Heart Is...
Follow
1
Share
Report
105 views • December 12, 2021
The LORD God has given every one of us free will. He wants us to choose Him over this world and the things in the world. All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. Further His Kingdom...
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
What Is Truth In The Bible -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/19/what-is-truth/
Through Love Serve One Another -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/23/through-love-serve-one-another/
What Is The Will Of God -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/28/what-is-the-will-of-god/
The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
Take Up Your Cross – Become A Servant -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/10/take-up-your-cross/
The Shrouded Message From Adam To Jesus -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/12/shrouded-message-from-adam-to-jesus/
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
What Is Truth In The Bible -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/19/what-is-truth/
Through Love Serve One Another -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/23/through-love-serve-one-another/
What Is The Will Of God -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/28/what-is-the-will-of-god/
The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/03/the-end-is-here/
Take Up Your Cross – Become A Servant -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/10/take-up-your-cross/
The Shrouded Message From Adam To Jesus -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/12/shrouded-message-from-adam-to-jesus/
Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.