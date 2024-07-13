Smile of the Universe Miracles in an Age of Disbelief, by Dr. Michael Grosso – Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2 . Brian Ruhe and Dr. Michael Grosso engage in a thought-provoking discussion on UFOs, consciousness, and art. They explore the connections between these topics and argue that exploring them through art can provide valuable insights into the human condition. They also delve into the philosophical and scientific aspects of miracles, discussing their implications for human evolution and untapped potential. Finally, they explore the potential of the human mind in shaping physical reality, healing, and achieving extraordinary abilities, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the potential within ourselves and others.





His website is https://consciousnessunbound.blogspot.com

His art website is paintingtheparanormal.com





Paranormal experiences and book "Smile of the Universe: Miracles in an Age of Disbelief". The book is at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Smile-Universe-Miracles-Age-Disbelief/dp/1949501132





• Brian and Dr. Grosso discuss book promotion and CCRI.

• Dr. Grosso and Brian discuss David Loram's work on UFOs and related phenomena.

• Dr. Michael Grosso discusses his book "Smile of the Universe" and paranormal experiences.

• Brian Ruhe interviews Dr. Grosso for his second time, discussing philosophy and mind.

Miracles, evolution, and human potential.

• Michael discusses his book on miracles, emphasizing the Sanskrit root of the word and its religious and scientific connotations.

• He explores miracles' role in human evolution, potential for future growth.

Miracles and extraterrestrial agencies expanding human capacities.

• ETs are evolving humanity over centuries, increasingly present and capable since 1947.

• Dr. Grosso discusses three categories of miracles: ESP, clairvoyance, and mental expansion.

Psychokinesis and its potential to influence physical events.

• Grosso discusses psychokinesis, or the mind's ability to shape physical reality, with examples of individuals moving small objects and levitating.

• Grosso shares stories of psychokinetic experiences, including slowing down of gravity to save oneself.

Miracles and extraordinary healings, including a case of a man who was instantly healed after praying in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary.

• Grosso discusses miracles and healing in Catholicism, including 200 signed affidavits from people including the Pope.

• Man's broken leg heals instantly after praying in front of statue of Virgin Mary.

• Grosso describes miraculous healings and extraordinary abilities.

Evolution, miracles, and spirituality.

• Dr. Grosso suggests science and religion can work together to unlock human potential, envisioning a future human as godlike.

• Grosso discusses evolution of human consciousness through paranormal phenomena.

The vastness of the universe and potential for human evolution.

• Dr. Grosso hopes people will wake up to prevent disaster and unlock human potential.

• The speakers discuss the vastness of the universe and the possibility of interdimensional beings visiting Earth.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe





https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio