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How to Manage Holiday Anxiety and Depression when Struggling with Infertility
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3 views • November 01, 2020
The holidays are upon and when struggling with infertility you're probably feeling depression and anxiety looming over you. The holidays are a time that bring up family, traditions, emotions, and memories. If you're experiencing infertility the holidays become a reminder of what you don't have. As a result you put off social engagements because you don't want to be put on the spot, or you don't make plans because you're waiting for your baby to come into the world until you make new traditions and memories. The myriad of reasons as to why the holidays are stressful with infertility is unique for you.
In today's video I'm going to share with you how to navigate the holidays when struggling with infertility, giving you some valuable tools so that you can try and enjoy your holiday season and fill yourself with love, and traditions. Remember, the more joyful you truly are, the more of a hospitable environment you create within you to welcome your baby into the world. You don't allow stress to run your life, but you run your life and your emotions.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
In today's video I'm going to share with you how to navigate the holidays when struggling with infertility, giving you some valuable tools so that you can try and enjoy your holiday season and fill yourself with love, and traditions. Remember, the more joyful you truly are, the more of a hospitable environment you create within you to welcome your baby into the world. You don't allow stress to run your life, but you run your life and your emotions.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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