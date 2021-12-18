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Project Blue Beam. How the Illum@nti have the ability to fake an Alien Invasion.
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195 views • December 18, 2021
This is a warning from a high level insider about Suppressed Technology called Project Blue Beam & how the Illum@nti have the ability to fake an Alien Invasion to fool & scare us all into enslavement under a New World Order. The way to stop this from having power, is to share this info with others. So if it does happen, people know it's fake.
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