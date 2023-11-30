Create New Account
EXPOSED MASSIVE government, military, media campaign to CENSOR YOU
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Nov 29, 2023


Journalist Michael Shellenberger has unveiled a new trove of documents that he says dwarf the Twitter Files in scale and importance. The Cyber Threat Intelligence League (CTIL) Files, which were leaked by a whistleblower, detail "the birth of the anti-disinformation sector," which includes government, U.S. and U.K. military contractors, and intelligence agencies, the media, and "sock puppet accounts." And it reveals what many have already assumed: Since the U.S. government can't legally censor Americans' free speech, it has used public-private partnerships to do so — and also to wage propaganda campaigns against people who disagree. Glenn reviews the shocking findings and explains what this means for you: "I think we have the Stasi, America." This doesn't just put freedom at risk, Glenn warns. "This is about the loss of your FREE WILL."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYXirIsp91o

