EXPOSED MASSIVE government, military, media campaign to CENSOR YOU

Glenn Beck
Nov 29, 2023
Journalist Michael Shellenberger has unveiled a new trove of documents that he says dwarf the Twitter Files in scale and importance. The Cyber Threat Intelligence League (CTIL) Files, which were leaked by a whistleblower, detail "the birth of the anti-disinformation sector," which includes government, U.S. and U.K. military contractors, and intelligence agencies, the media, and "sock puppet accounts." And it reveals what many have already assumed: Since the U.S. government can't legally censor Americans' free speech, it has used public-private partnerships to do so — and also to wage propaganda campaigns against people who disagree. Glenn reviews the shocking findings and explains what this means for you: "I think we have the Stasi, America." This doesn't just put freedom at risk, Glenn warns. "This is about the loss of your FREE WILL."
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYXirIsp91o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.