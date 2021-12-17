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Desktop Live Wallpaper Eiver
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72 views • December 17, 2021
Desktop Live Wallpapers This app brings animated wallpapers to your windows desktop! Load all your personal video files into this app and set it as your wallpaper or download from collections of hundreds of beautiful animated wallpapers.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/desktop-live-wallpapers/9nz370xbfqmg#activetab=pivot:overviewtab
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