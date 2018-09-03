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3/09/18 #SERVED: Lawsuit to Make The Internet Great Again #MIGA #STORM
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19 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/09/18 A massive lawsuit was filed against G00Gle, FB, Tw_tter and Ut_be on December 21, 2017, the same day that Trump signed the executive order to seize assets of those guilty of trafficking and massive corruption. Today we hear from the citizen hero who is making it rain on behalf of many defendants who have been c_nsored on this platform and the other big 5 techno-fa_cist platforms.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Many thanks to everyone who supports this channel and who will make a contribution to Natasha V's work on the incredible lawsuit that will help to restore all of our 1st amendment rights on the internet, or we can rightly call Big Net, as the technocrats are now one of the leaders in taking away our freedoms across the world.
You are Free and we Lighting the #FIGHT!
3/09/18 A massive lawsuit was filed against G00Gle, FB, Tw_tter and Ut_be on December 21, 2017, the same day that Trump signed the executive order to seize assets of those guilty of trafficking and massive corruption. Today we hear from the citizen hero who is making it rain on behalf of many defendants who have been c_nsored on this platform and the other big 5 techno-fa_cist platforms.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Many thanks to everyone who supports this channel and who will make a contribution to Natasha V's work on the incredible lawsuit that will help to restore all of our 1st amendment rights on the internet, or we can rightly call Big Net, as the technocrats are now one of the leaders in taking away our freedoms across the world.
You are Free and we Lighting the #FIGHT!
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