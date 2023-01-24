https://gettr.com/post/p262bzvfac7

01/19/2023 WE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE DAY 1: GTV is a platform to voice for the 1.4 billion Chinese enslaved or persecuted by the CCP. It will also voice for the freedom and peace of the world and to expose the CCP’s infiltration to the West. But the CCP's secret agents or black hands in the DOJ and SEC colluded with the CCP and strangled the very promising platform. That's the most important reason why we protest here today





01/19/2023 国会山抗议SEC 第一天：GTV平台是为被共产党奴役迫害的14亿中国人民发声， 为全世界的自由和平发声，并揭露共产党对西方渗透的一个平台。但美国司法部和证监会里有与共产党勾结的秘密特工或黑手，他们配合中共把GTV这个非常有前景的平台给扼杀掉了。 这就是我们今天来抗议的最重要的原因





