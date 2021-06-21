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Are You Afraid of NEEDLES? "Manifest" predictive programming exposed Part 2 Decode [20.06.2021]
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50 views • June 21, 2021
Susan Havens- 22 hours ago
'We're all in this together. Where we go one we go all.
Come from the agreement made by the fallen angels.
I used to watch Manifest and of course its predictive programming.
Thank you brother Casey
7,081 views•Premiered Jun 20, 2021
EntertheStars
98.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kLy1nR0l2GY
'We're all in this together. Where we go one we go all.
Come from the agreement made by the fallen angels.
I used to watch Manifest and of course its predictive programming.
Thank you brother Casey
7,081 views•Premiered Jun 20, 2021
EntertheStars
98.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kLy1nR0l2GY
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