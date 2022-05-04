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Dave Chapelle Attacked on Stage -- Comedy + Speech Under Assault
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423 views • May 04, 2022
The greatest comedian of all time, Dave Chapelle, was attacked last night in Los Angeles on stage as he was completing his set. The "speech is violence" crowd is destroying our first amendment and our ability to debate and tell jokes. As they preach over and over acceptance and tolerance, the left-wing adherence to this policy is zero. And yes, the presupposition is that he was attacked by a left-wing activist. Trans rights etc.
The push back against such attacks, and the violence censorship must be strong.
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The push back against such attacks, and the violence censorship must be strong.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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