11-10-2023 Accountability Part 19 Man's Path Part 7

Proverbs 13:24 He who spares his rod hates his son, But he who loves him, seeks him with discipline.
Proverbs 3:11 My son, do not despise the discipline of יהוה , And do not loathe His reproof; 12 For whom יהוה loves He reproves, As a father the son whom he delights in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.