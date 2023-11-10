Create New Account
11-10-2023 Accountability Part 19 Man's Path Part 7
mylivingbranch
Proverbs 13:24 He who spares his rod hates his son, But he who loves him, seeks him with discipline. Proverbs 3:11 My son, do not despise the discipline of יהוה , And do not loathe His reproof; 12 For whom יהוה loves He reproves, As a father the son whom he delights in.

correctiondisciplinereproofacceptance of disciplineacceptance of reproofacceptance of correctionrejection of disciplinerejection of reprooffaith and religion

