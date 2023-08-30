Create New Account
Red Dawn
Fire & Grace Church
November 3rd, 2019

Pastor Dean Odle gives part two of a prophetic message about the coming invasion of the United States. The Red Horse, Communism, is on a rampage and the United States will soon be affected. Pastor Dean digs into the Red Horse of the Apocalypse from Revelation 6 and the Red Beast from Revelation 17.

americaprophecytribulationwardean odle

