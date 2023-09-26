Rep Ronnie Jackson visits the border invasion.

Ronny Jackson: "I’m here now at our border & we’re being INVADED! Never before in history has the Oval Office allowed our country to be overrun. Biden has SURRENDERED our country to the Mexican Cartel!! Standby, this country is about to go to Hell. THANK YOU JOE BIDEN!!"
@RonnyJacksonTX
https://x.com/RonnyJacksonTX/status/1706387176211067290?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.