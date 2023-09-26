Rep Ronnie Jackson visits the border invasion.

Ronny Jackson: "I’m here now at our border & we’re being INVADED! Never before in history has the Oval Office allowed our country to be overrun. Biden has SURRENDERED our country to the Mexican Cartel!! Standby, this country is about to go to Hell. THANK YOU JOE BIDEN!!"





