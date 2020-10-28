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REPLACING DEMOCRACY
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15 views • October 28, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4109/replacing-democracy-call-in-show-may-30th-2018
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Question: “Over the years in my short lifetime, I have begun to see the truth in how the bigger a government gets, the more injustice and oppression occurs. I have put a lot of thought into ways in which we can decentralize national/federal governments and one of the solutions I keep coming back to is a form of direct democracy that uses our current IT technology in place of the ancient Greek forums to replace the executive branches of government. Bureaucratic institutions would obviously still need qualified individuals heading them, so for them I would propose breaking them down into 'crown corporations' that act independently with elected officials at the helm. What are your thoughts on a system like this?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4109/replacing-democracy-call-in-show-may-30th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4109-replacing-democracy-call-in-show-may-30th-2018
Question: “Over the years in my short lifetime, I have begun to see the truth in how the bigger a government gets, the more injustice and oppression occurs. I have put a lot of thought into ways in which we can decentralize national/federal governments and one of the solutions I keep coming back to is a form of direct democracy that uses our current IT technology in place of the ancient Greek forums to replace the executive branches of government. Bureaucratic institutions would obviously still need qualified individuals heading them, so for them I would propose breaking them down into 'crown corporations' that act independently with elected officials at the helm. What are your thoughts on a system like this?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
? Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
? Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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