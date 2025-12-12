When UFOs, NDEs & Consciousness Intersect Rey Hernandez and the Greater Reality

Part 1 of 2. This Dec. 6, 2025 UFO Meetup focused on planning an upcoming consciousness-based presentation that would highlight paranormal experiences and UFO encounters, with discussions about including personal experiencer cases and a Q&A session. Rey Hernandez has a website at http://agreaterreality.com . Rey shared details about his upcoming lecture at a major European UFO conference and discussed his latest book series, while also presenting various experiencer cases including Alberto's profound encounters with paranormal phenomena and messages from a warlord. The group explored the fundamental nature of consciousness and its relationship to physical reality, discussing experiences ranging from near-death encounters to UFO sightings, and concluded with a discussion in Part 2 about the importance of physical experiences and free will in the context of consciousness studies.





UFO Phenomena: Consciousness and Experience

Rey discussed the paranormal and consciousness-based aspects of UFO contact phenomena, contrasting them with materialist perspectives that dominate mainstream ufology. He highlighted the results of a comprehensive academic study involving 4,350 participants from 125 countries, which revealed that the UFO phenomenon is primarily a paranormal, consciousness-based experience. Rey emphasized the importance of understanding these contact modalities, which include near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, and remote viewing, and he invited attendees to explore further through his freely available books on the website agreatereality.com.





Miraculous Healings and UFO Encounters

Reinerio shared stories of miraculous medical healings and described Dr. Melinda Greer's experiences, including two near-death experiences and sightings of UFOs and Bigfoot. Melinda, a recently retired pediatrician, encountered various types of unidentified aerial phenomena and had three encounters with Bigfoot. Reinerio suggested that these experiences might be multidimensional phenomena rather than physical visits from another planet.





