Rambling about George Orwell's 1984, The Matrix, Baudrillard, Ted Kaczynski and Surrogate Revolution
Published 17 hours ago

Some thoughts on an alternative plot I came up with for Nineteen Eighty-Four, the famous novel by George Orwell, while reading it. It was inspired by The Matrix (and Baudrillard's ideas behind it) and Ted Kaczynski's idea of surrogate revolutions... I thought it'd make a good analogy to explain this idea.


feminismbookpoliticsmovierevolutionmatrix1984philosophyfilmorwellbooksnovelgeorgerevolutionsted kaczynskiunabomberanti-tech

