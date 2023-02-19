Rambling about George Orwell's 1984, The Matrix, Baudrillard, Ted Kaczynski and Surrogate Revolution

Some thoughts on an alternative plot I came up with for Nineteen Eighty-Four, the famous novel by George Orwell, while reading it. It was inspired by The Matrix (and Baudrillard's ideas behind it) and Ted Kaczynski's idea of surrogate revolutions... I thought it'd make a good analogy to explain this idea.
➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/
SUPPORT ME:
➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza
➔ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kharza
SOCIAL MEDIA:
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.