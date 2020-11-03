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Cannabis Investors Shifting Focus
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8 views • November 03, 2020
M&A activity in the cannabis industry is down, but may see an uptick as dealmakers have shifted focus and learned from past mistakes. In 2019, a combination of decreases in valuations, regulatory issues, and corporate governance issues, resulted in 95 cannabis industry M&A deals, worth more than $2.4 billion, being canceled or unwound.
Markets were slower to roll-out and come online than expected, and regulatory, financial and operational obstacles suppressed profitability. Volume in 2020 is also down. However, after the peak concerns of the pandemic, Reuters reported that companies will likely want to find their way into more niche sectors of the space and all-stock deals are expected to be the trend.
Show Notes:
M&A Pros: Cannabis Dealmakers Have 'Learned Their Lessons' And Will Shift Focus
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/10/17662229/m-a-pros-cannabis-dealmakers-have-learned-their-lessons-and-will-shift-focus
New recreational cannabis markets are seeing quicker starts to sales
https://mjbizdaily.com/new-recreational-marijuana-markets-experiencing-quicker-starts-to-sales/
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 567 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Markets were slower to roll-out and come online than expected, and regulatory, financial and operational obstacles suppressed profitability. Volume in 2020 is also down. However, after the peak concerns of the pandemic, Reuters reported that companies will likely want to find their way into more niche sectors of the space and all-stock deals are expected to be the trend.
Show Notes:
M&A Pros: Cannabis Dealmakers Have 'Learned Their Lessons' And Will Shift Focus
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/10/17662229/m-a-pros-cannabis-dealmakers-have-learned-their-lessons-and-will-shift-focus
New recreational cannabis markets are seeing quicker starts to sales
https://mjbizdaily.com/new-recreational-marijuana-markets-experiencing-quicker-starts-to-sales/
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 567 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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