Now I know what permanent makeup is

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMl2FH9XQQQ

Video "How to shoot videos to the phone. Master class" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxK5125vQ9g





Entertainment permanent backstage from 1:35





The video was shot on a smartphone. The shooting takes about 3 hours.

Installation can be carried out quickly right at the customer, and the video will be ready in 3-4 hours. Or we mount in our studio and give the video on the same day.





This video is great for social networks, site and mailings.

Causes confidence in a specialist.

He practices many objections and fears that prevent customers from contacting and ordering a service.





This is a video in which we get acquainted with Alesia, a specialist of permanent makeup (tattoo). She tells a little about herself and about her work, we see her in business





https://www.instagram.com/linetoline_spb/

https://vk.com/id208869861

https://ok.ru/profile/119100031367





As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on the TopContent phone https://vk.com/topcontent2022 Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws