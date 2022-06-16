Now I know what permanent makeup is

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMl2FH9XQQQ
Video "How to shoot videos to the phone. Master class" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxK5125vQ9g
Entertainment permanent backstage from 1:35
The video was shot on a smartphone. The shooting takes about 3 hours.
Installation can be carried out quickly right at the customer, and the video will be ready in 3-4 hours. Or we mount in our studio and give the video on the same day.
This video is great for social networks, site and mailings.
Causes confidence in a specialist.
He practices many objections and fears that prevent customers from contacting and ordering a service.
This is a video in which we get acquainted with Alesia, a specialist of permanent makeup (tattoo). She tells a little about herself and about her work, we see her in business
https://www.instagram.com/linetoline_spb/
https://vk.com/id208869861
https://ok.ru/profile/119100031367
As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on the TopContent phone https://vk.com/topcontent2022 Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws