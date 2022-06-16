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Now I know what permanent makeup is
shipshard
shipshard
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77 views • June 16, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMl2FH9XQQQ

Video "How to shoot videos to the phone. Master class" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxK5125vQ9g


Entertainment permanent backstage from 1:35


The video was shot on a smartphone. The shooting takes about 3 hours.

Installation can be carried out quickly right at the customer, and the video will be ready in 3-4 hours. Or we mount in our studio and give the video on the same day.


This video is great for social networks, site and mailings.

Causes confidence in a specialist.

He practices many objections and fears that prevent customers from contacting and ordering a service.


This is a video in which we get acquainted with Alesia, a specialist of permanent makeup (tattoo). She tells a little about herself and about her work, we see her in business


https://www.instagram.com/linetoline_spb/

https://vk.com/id208869861

https://ok.ru/profile/119100031367


As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on the TopContent phone https://vk.com/topcontent2022 Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws

Keywords
businessmakeuphumorbackstagelifehacksstylevideo for businessselling videomobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographysmartphone videographycontent for social networksbeauty salonvideo for the site
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy