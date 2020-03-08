Sing along Karaoke-style about another romantic adventure.



Yes I Got Your Woman





You been tooting your whistle, and you been blowing your horn

Oh you been raising sand, about what's going on

Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through

Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do

I wasn't bothering your woman, but you had left her alone

So if she flagged my train, I'm sure going to take her home

Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through

Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do

"Yes yes yes

Boy I got your woman"

Oh you've unfastened your pistol, you've been making your bogus play

If you bother me about that woman, I'm going to put you in your grave

Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was…