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I Got Your Woman
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24 views • March 08, 2020
Sing along Karaoke-style about another romantic adventure.
Yes I Got Your Woman
You been tooting your whistle, and you been blowing your horn
Oh you been raising sand, about what's going on
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through
Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do
I wasn't bothering your woman, but you had left her alone
So if she flagged my train, I'm sure going to take her home
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through
Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do
"Yes yes yes
Boy I got your woman"
Oh you've unfastened your pistol, you've been making your bogus play
If you bother me about that woman, I'm going to put you in your grave
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was…
Yes I Got Your Woman
You been tooting your whistle, and you been blowing your horn
Oh you been raising sand, about what's going on
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through
Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do
I wasn't bothering your woman, but you had left her alone
So if she flagged my train, I'm sure going to take her home
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was through
Yes I got your woman, so what in the world are you going to do
"Yes yes yes
Boy I got your woman"
Oh you've unfastened your pistol, you've been making your bogus play
If you bother me about that woman, I'm going to put you in your grave
Yes I got your woman, and you say that you was…
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