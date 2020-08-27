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The Silent Majority II -- Get Off Your Knees, Humanity! [13-23 August 2020]
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66 views • August 27, 2020
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BananaMedia Q
Protests against covid restrictions, mask mandates and child abuse. A compilation of protests from 13-23 August. The silent majority isn't silent anymore, it's becoming a loud majority. Cities all over the world are protesting against restrictions of the corona-virus. From Brazil to Spain, from South-Korea to Argentina and from New Zealand to the USA.
Get off you knees, Humanity!
This is Good versus Evil.
Feel free to share this video, make people aware of what is happening.
Join a protest, speak out, don't be affraid to tell you friends and family about what you think. Freedom for all!
#BananaMediaQ
BananaMedia Q
Protests against covid restrictions, mask mandates and child abuse. A compilation of protests from 13-23 August. The silent majority isn't silent anymore, it's becoming a loud majority. Cities all over the world are protesting against restrictions of the corona-virus. From Brazil to Spain, from South-Korea to Argentina and from New Zealand to the USA.
Get off you knees, Humanity!
This is Good versus Evil.
Feel free to share this video, make people aware of what is happening.
Join a protest, speak out, don't be affraid to tell you friends and family about what you think. Freedom for all!
#BananaMediaQ
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