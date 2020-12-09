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ΘΑ ΦΕΡΟΥΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΠΟΛΕΜΟ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΡΙΞΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΤΡΑΜΠ; 💥 ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ...
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108 views • December 09, 2020
¨...Μετά το Τέξας, σε μηνύσεις για νοθεία ακολουθούν και οι πολιτείες... Λουϊζιάνα, Άρκανσας, Αλαμπάμα, Φλώριντα, Κεντάκι, Μισισίπι, Νότια Καρολάϊνα και Νότια Ντακότα.... 💥 Η χώρα σε κατάσταση συναγερμού πολέμου από τις 2/11.. Είμαστε ένα βήμα πριν τον τρίτο παγκόσμιο πόλεμο..."G
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