NEVER FORGET THEY ARE ACCOMPLICE
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
0
176 views • 1 day ago

In 1941, at the University of Michiganvirologists Thomas FrancisJonas Salk and other researchers deliberately infected patients at several Michigan mental institutions with the influenza virus by spraying the virus into their nasal passages. Francis Peyton Rous, based at the Rockefeller Instituteand editor of the Journal of Experimental Medicine, wrote the following to Francis regarding the experiments.

I removed Jerusalema, replaced it with an appropriate soundtrack. They injected people to death and dancing.

They hate people and animals and the earth we live on. They feed us crap, which is cheap because fruit is expensive. Then the elitist television shows disgust at the world they have created and turns away from it. They have made good money from the misery of this world. A great system...

https://pixabay.com/music/lullabies-tchaikovsky-the-seasons-august-harvest-music-box-178144/

genocidecovidplandemiacrimeagainsthumanitycrimescenemassmurdunehticalhumanexperimantation
