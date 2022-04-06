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They Knew about the adverse reactions and HID that data.. until now..
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73 views • April 06, 2022
Would you buy a product that failed 70% of the people who bought it? Of course not! You'd be FURIOUS and want your money back!
Well, that's what we have.. a 70% FAILURE rate and you CAN'T get your money back!
Today we have some new information from Dr. Naomi Wolf on the continued release of Pfizer documents and what her team has discovered as they go through the mountain of data. It won't make you happy.. and the fact that they knew it was bad, bad news will make your blood boil.
https://t.me/renegademedia
Well, that's what we have.. a 70% FAILURE rate and you CAN'T get your money back!
Today we have some new information from Dr. Naomi Wolf on the continued release of Pfizer documents and what her team has discovered as they go through the mountain of data. It won't make you happy.. and the fact that they knew it was bad, bad news will make your blood boil.
https://t.me/renegademedia
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