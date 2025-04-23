Next Last Pope, Moral Authority, REAL John Doe #2, EPIC Witsitt-Zeck, Veganism, Beam Weapons, Coffee Enemas

SR 2025-04-22 Michael William Brescia

Topic list:

* Dirty War Jorge: JUDGED.

* Is the immortality of the soul “Satan’s biggest lie?”

* Bart Sibrel knows who the next “LAST POPE” will be.

* Can you trust ANY “church” to bring you to Christ and baptize you?

* Was “CIA whistleblower” Cody Snodgres offered the Murrah Building bombing?

* The power of moral authority.

* The Roman Catholic roots of NOT executed Timothy McVeigh.

* The REAL “John Doe #2” of the OKC bombing.

* Johnny gets serious about a get-together at the Resistance Rising Ranch.

* Alec Zeck had an “EPIC CHAT” with Austin Witsitt in AUSTIN!!! (pay for it in MAY)

* Gain our health, lose your soul.

* Did Beth Martens phish Johnny for her guru DOCTOR Garrett Smith?

* Can something be good for you and still wrong?

* Are the CIA and Jesuits behind Joe Rogan and “Alex Jones” in Austin? NO! IT’S THE JOOOS!!!

* Is Mike “Sage of QuayTM” Williams sincere or Controlled Opposition?

* Cody Snodgres discussed the CIA’s “Holy See” beam weapon that “victimized Priests in Rome”!

* Coffee enemas vs. water fast.

* Tim Dillon is on ROME-FLIX behind “Love on the Spectrum”.

* ANOTHER BRUTAL DEPORTATION BY MAGA DONALD ON A GANG MEMBER says Dillon.

* Enclaves of Priests are pleasing themselves to Harry Sept. 27th Sissy (and Robert O’Neil, too!)

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5