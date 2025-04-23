BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Next Last Pope, Moral Authority, REAL John Doe #2, EPIC Witsitt-Zeck, Veganism, Beam Weapons, Coffee Enemas
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
113 followers
20 views • 1 week ago

SR 2025-04-22 Michael William Brescia

 

Topic list:
* Dirty War Jorge: JUDGED.
* Is the immortality of the soul “Satan’s biggest lie?”
* Bart Sibrel knows who the next “LAST POPE” will be.
* Can you trust ANY “church” to bring you to Christ and baptize you?
* Was “CIA whistleblower” Cody Snodgres offered the Murrah Building bombing?
* The power of moral authority.
* The Roman Catholic roots of NOT executed Timothy McVeigh.
* The REAL “John Doe #2” of the OKC bombing.
* Johnny gets serious about a get-together at the Resistance Rising Ranch.
* Alec Zeck had an “EPIC CHAT” with Austin Witsitt in AUSTIN!!! (pay for it in MAY)
* Gain our health, lose your soul.
* Did Beth Martens phish Johnny for her guru DOCTOR Garrett Smith?
* Can something be good for you and still wrong?
* Are the CIA and Jesuits behind Joe Rogan and “Alex Jones” in Austin? NO! IT’S THE JOOOS!!!
* Is Mike “Sage of QuayTM” Williams sincere or Controlled Opposition?
* Cody Snodgres discussed the CIA’s “Holy See” beam weapon that “victimized Priests in Rome”!
* Coffee enemas vs. water fast.
* Tim Dillon is on ROME-FLIX behind “Love on the Spectrum”.
* ANOTHER BRUTAL DEPORTATION BY MAGA DONALD ON A GANG MEMBER says Dillon.
* Enclaves of Priests are pleasing themselves to Harry Sept. 27th Sissy (and Robert O’Neil, too!)

_____________________

Keywords
jesuitsokc bombingjohn doe 2
