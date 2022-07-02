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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/07/22 Peripheral Neuropathies And Irregular Heart Beat
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35 views • February 08, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/07/22 Peripheral Neuropathies And Irregular Heart Beat
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people eating gluten could be in trouble if they contract the virus. Because their ability to make white blood cells could be compromised. Affecting their ability to fight the virus with a weakened immune system.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of reishi mushrooms. Many studies have found that reishi mushrooms can boost immune function. Doc points out that Youngevity's Killer Biotic product contains reishi mushrooms.
Callers
Julia has questions about pink salt and asks if it's ok to use salts that aren't iodized.
Ezell is experiencing peripheral neuropathies in his hands and feet.
Janelle has been diagnosed with an irregular heart beat.
Nima has questions concerning a friend diagnosed with a blood disorder.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people eating gluten could be in trouble if they contract the virus. Because their ability to make white blood cells could be compromised. Affecting their ability to fight the virus with a weakened immune system.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of reishi mushrooms. Many studies have found that reishi mushrooms can boost immune function. Doc points out that Youngevity's Killer Biotic product contains reishi mushrooms.
Callers
Julia has questions about pink salt and asks if it's ok to use salts that aren't iodized.
Ezell is experiencing peripheral neuropathies in his hands and feet.
Janelle has been diagnosed with an irregular heart beat.
Nima has questions concerning a friend diagnosed with a blood disorder.
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