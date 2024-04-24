Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian soldiers plant flag in the centre of Ocheretino
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
124 views
Published Yesterday

Russian Army Stormtroopers raised the Russian flag over the administration building in the center of Ocheretino, taking a new settlement considered key to the defense line northwest of Avdeevka. Ukrainian units withdrew in their positions because they could not stop the advance of Russian forces as acknowledged by Western analysts.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
capturerussian forcesocheretino

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket