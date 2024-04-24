Russian Army Stormtroopers raised the Russian flag over the administration building in the center of Ocheretino, taking a new settlement considered key to the defense line northwest of Avdeevka. Ukrainian units withdrew in their positions because they could not stop the advance of Russian forces as acknowledged by Western analysts.

