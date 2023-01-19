Former Gov. Jesse Ventura Take On 9/11: They Wanted It To Happen
"I would have done a legitimate investigation to find out what exactly happened on 9/11. How did they know who did this so quickly as they did Lee Harvey Oswald, how quickly they knew Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy?"
"Every War starts with a false flag operation."
"Let's talk about your BBC. I have a tape of a BBC reporter broadcasting directly back to England talking about a third building that has collapsed, World Trade Center Building Seven talks for seven minutes. All the while she's talking, World Trade Center Building Seven is still standing right behind her. It didn't fall for another half hour. Yet they were doing a pre-broadcast back to England"
