Dr. Rashid A Buttar-Hydrogel In The CV-19 Injections Has Been Programmed For 5G Activation

MIRRORED from Maria Zee
www.zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-rashid-a-buttar-hydrogel-in-the-covid-19-injections-has-been-programmed-for-5g-activation/
Sept 22, 2022
Dr. Rashid A Buttar joined to discuss the hydrogel in the COVID-19 injections as a delivery system which has been programmed with hemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg, Ebola, and others, and can be activated by 5G. We also discussed the solution Dr. Buttar believes can help the world and those who have been injected.
Doctor Buttar’s work in this link:
