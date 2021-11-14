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Maskless Shoppers Enter Walmart. Manager and Security Get Served with an Affidavit.
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816 views • November 14, 2021
On November 13, 2021 about a dozen people met in Pearl City, Hawaii to do some maskless shopping. As many of the shoppers will attest, Walmart's non-discrimination polices have been pretty good. However, something was different with a particular loss prevention security employee. He chose the wrong woman to discriminate against because she was ready and served him with an affidavit.
Learn more about affidavits:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
Public accommodations education packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Walmart #Maskless #Shopping
Learn more about affidavits:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
Public accommodations education packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Walmart #Maskless #Shopping
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