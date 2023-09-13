Emmer Introduces Legislation to Prohibit Federal Reserve from Creating CBDigital Currency (CBDC)

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Introduces Legislation to Prohibit Federal Reserve from Creating Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-06) reintroduced his flagship legislation, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Anti-Surveillance State Act, signaling a strong countermove against the Biden regime’s overreach into Americans’ financial privacy.

Emmer has rallied a significant bloc of 50 original Republican co-sponsors, underscoring the concern among conservatives about the implications of a government-issued digital currency.

At the core of this legislation is the principle that a Central Bank Digital Currency, unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, would give the federal government unprecedented powers to monitor and control individual financial transactions.

“The administration has made it clear: President Biden is willing to compromise the American people’s right to financial privacy for a surveillance-style CBDC. That’s why I’m reintroducing my landmark legislation to put a check on unelected bureaucrats and ensure the United States’ digital currency policy upholds our values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free-market competitiveness,” Whip Emmer said in a statement.