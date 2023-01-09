Brave Artemovsk Bakhmut Civilians openly Answer to Ukranian Journalist about 'Who is Shooting in the City'. - ENG Text.

Brave Artemovsk Bakhmut civilians openly answer to Ukranian journalist about who is shooting in the city
Journalist: Who’s shelling the centre of Bakhmut?
Civilian: Ukrainian tanks
J: Are you sure?
C: Yes, around the city
[another shot is heard]
J: Is this also a Ukrainian tank?
C: Yes because the Russians are on that side!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.