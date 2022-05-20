Today - Defence Ministry Board Session chaired by General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at the National Centre for State Defense Control. - English Text in Description - 052022

The Minister of Defence began by saying a few words about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine. In this article link:Key Points:About the special military operation▫️ The liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic is nearing completion. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, trying to delay the advance of Russian troops, are not letting local residents out of cities and towns and are using them as human shield.▫️ Suffering defeat on the "ground", the Kiev regime seeks to achieve at least short-term successes in certain areas, passing them off as major ones.▫️ On the eve of Victory Day, the Ukrainian authorities made an adventurous attempt to seize Snake Island. This dubious action turned out to be a complete failure. Any provocation in the future would be severely dealt with▫️ The blockade of the Azovstal plant continues. Nationalists blocked inside the plant are actively surrendering. To date, 1,908 people have laid down their arms.▫️ The Russian Armed Forces are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths. More than 1,377,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of the people's republics, as well as from Ukraine, since the beginning of the special military operation.▫️ I would like the personnel for their professionalism, courage and heroism in accomplishing the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.🔻On the situation in the Western strategic direction▫️ The situation in the Western strategic direction is characterised by growing military threats near Russia's borders. Over the past eight years, US strategic bomber flights in Europe have increased 15-fold. American ships with guided missiles have entered the Baltic Sea on a systematic basis.▫️ Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO. Tensions continue to rise in the Western Military District's area of responsibility. Adopt adequate countermeasures.▫️ By the end of the year, 12 military units will have been formed in the Western Military District. The ongoing organisational measures are synchronised with the supply of modern weapons and military equipment to the troops.🔻On equipping the Aerospace Forces and the Navy with medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicle systems▫️ Unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used by the Armed Forces for a wide range of missions. Over the past 10 years, their flight intensity has increased sevenfold and their annual flight time has risen 23-fold. Since 2015, unmanned aerial vehicles have been monitoring almost all of Syrian territory around the clock.▫️ During the special military operation in Ukraine, UAVs conduct aerial reconnaissance and carry out selective point-blank strikes against enemy targets in dense urban areas, preventing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties. Information obtained from UAVs is transmitted in real time to consumers. This enables troops to react quickly to changes in the situation and act as effectively as possible.▫️ The army and navy continue to receive modern systems with unmanned aerial vehicles for operational purposes.▫️ Strategic UAVs are expected to be delivered in the near future. Their use will save pilots and significantly reduce the cost of reconnaissance and firing missions by reducing the consumption of ammunition and the resource of aircraft.