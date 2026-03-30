Former NASA Engineer: Alien Tech & Hidden History Are Real | Phil Catalano

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Scientist and former NASA engineer Phil Catalano joins the program to share what his decades of research into human potential have revealed about the true nature of our reality.

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With five science degrees and experience working on highly classified aerospace projects, Catalano brings a rare blend of technical expertise and deep inquiry. Over time, his pursuit of answers led him far beyond conventional science—into a realization that everything is fundamentally connected.

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The deeper he went, the more his work pointed toward something unexpected: a convergence between advanced science and spirituality.

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Catalano also makes bold claims about his time working on classified NASA programs, including efforts to reverse engineer non-human technology. According to him, what we’ve been told about human history—and our place in the universe—is only a fraction of the real story.

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This is a thought-provoking conversation that challenges the boundaries between science, consciousness, and the hidden layers of our reality.

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further





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