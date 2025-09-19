BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Crawlspace Danger!
wolfburg
wolfburg
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago
A rockabilly track ignites with slap upright bass, chugging acoustic guitar, twangy echo-laden hollow-body riffs, sparse drums, and crisp handclaps, Raw retro vocals add bite, Brass drives a minor-key melody underpinned by agile strings and subtle jazz accents, Grooves shift for action: sharp string stabs, electronic pulses, and propulsive rhythms heighten suspense while preserving vintage flair and cinematic tension, Atmospheres feature minimalist layers—sustained low strings, distant echoing percussion, airy electronics—for understated peril, Hushed piano, ticking motifs, and gradual builds evoke the nerve-wracking urgency of covert maneuvers


(Verse 1) The summer sun is blazing bright Makes you forget about your plight Of moisture creeping, out of sight In your crawl space, day and night (Chorus) Oh, the humidity, it's a sneaky foe In your crawl space, where the cool air flows From your AC, watch the numbers grow Mold and smells, a problematic show (Verse 2) When warm air meets that cooler ground Humidity spikes, all around For every degree, a rise is found 2.2 percent, without a sound (Chorus) Oh, the humidity, it's a sneaky foe In your crawl space, where the cool air flows From your AC, watch the numbers grow Mold and smells, a problematic show (Bridge) From sixty percent to eighty, ninety high That unseen space, beneath your eye Affects your home, you can't deny So check that sensor, don't let it lie (Chorus) Oh, the humidity, it's a sneaky foe In your crawl space, where the cool air flows From your AC, watch the numbers grow Mold and smells, a problematic show (Outro) John's Waterproofing, they know the score They'll help you out, and so much more Watch that humidity, before it's too late Protect your home, seal its fate!

Keywords
a rockabilly track ignites with slap upright basschugging acoustic guitartwangy echo-laden hollow-body riffssparse drumsand crisp handclapsraw retro vocals add bite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy