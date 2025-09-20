Democrats are Responsible for the Death of Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The blood of Charlie Kirk stains the hands of the Democratic machine, whose endless venomous rhetoric—likening patriots to fascists and inciting the radical fringes—has sown the seeds of this assassination, turning words of hate into bullets of murder.
https://youtu.be/YkaRHzOjTyo?si=W2EjakLylSEWbQOL
https://youtu.be/m7KGNWY8cVw?si=ME_IpTaSnBIDwOUw
https://www.youtube.com/live/Al9HTIbahNA?si=dgQpI9F3GSTkWKOt