FLAGG 42 PTS! Jazz Beat Mavs 140-133 OT | George 37, Markkanen 33+16 🔥
Description
Utah Jazz defeat Dallas 140-133 OT! Cooper Flagg career-high 42 (most by 18yo in NBA history), PJ Washington 25/13. Keyonte George 37 pts, Lauri Markkanen 33+16 double-double lead Jazz upset. Flagg ties Mavs rookie record!
