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500 people who visited Toronto strip club are urged to quarantine for 14 days, wives, single moms
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52 views • August 19, 2020
#Toronto #Outbreak #Pandemic #Marriage #Wife #JohnDoe #Stripper #StripClub #BrassRail #DougFord
Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days.
It is the first time city officials have issued such as warning since allowing nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford wondered what conversations the men were going to have with their spouses.
'I feel sorry for people when they go to their house and tell them that they were at the Brass Rail,' Ford quipped to reporters. 'That´s who I feel sorry for. Sorry for the spouse, seriously. Man, I wouldn´t want to be on the end of that one.'
Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus.
Archived source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8627975/500-plus-warned-Toronto-strip-club-employee-gets-COVID.html
Youtube: youtu.be/tDyMReZVCac
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/hj4OeOEGuTlX/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vo035
Brighteon: brighteon.com/39ed3054-dfc9-4836-b2bc-2bb0a43ed757
Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days.
It is the first time city officials have issued such as warning since allowing nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford wondered what conversations the men were going to have with their spouses.
'I feel sorry for people when they go to their house and tell them that they were at the Brass Rail,' Ford quipped to reporters. 'That´s who I feel sorry for. Sorry for the spouse, seriously. Man, I wouldn´t want to be on the end of that one.'
Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus.
Archived source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8627975/500-plus-warned-Toronto-strip-club-employee-gets-COVID.html
Youtube: youtu.be/tDyMReZVCac
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/hj4OeOEGuTlX/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vo035
Brighteon: brighteon.com/39ed3054-dfc9-4836-b2bc-2bb0a43ed757
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