BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can a True Christian Ever Lose Salvation?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 14 hours ago

Can a saved person ever become unsaved? This powerful question is the focus of today's new devotional series: Blessed Assurance—Understanding Our Eternal Security in Faith. Pastor Roderick Webster opens the Word to bring clarity, comfort, and biblical confidence for every believer wondering about their standing with God.

You’ll discover the biblical foundation for eternal security, explore the repeated theme of “better” in Hebrews, and understand why salvation is a gift that cannot be undone. With references from Hebrews 2, 6, 8, 10, and 12, this episode also challenges us to grow into Christian maturity without fear of being cast away.

If you've ever doubted whether you're truly secure in Christ, this message is for you.

Subscribe for weekly encouragement, and share this truth with someone who needs assurance today.


Keywords
once saved always savedbible devotionalhebrews bible studydaily devotionsaved by gracefaith in jesuseternal securitysalvation in christroderick websterchristian encouragementblessed assurancegood news baptist churchcan a christian lose salvationfaith motivationfaith assurancehebrews 6 explainedbible teaching on salvationbible study series
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:43Blessed Assurance

01:45God's Instructions to His Children

03:03The Concept of 'Better' in Hebrews

08:24Christian Maturity and Perfection

09:05Eternal Security of Believers

11:10Conclusion and Next Steps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy