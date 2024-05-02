Jesse Watters - If the Biden administration was smart, it’d slash funding, because what’s going on at US campuses is a Title XI violation and a civil rights violation. They’re discriminating against a religious minority. That’s how you stop this thing.
He comes out after 3 days of hiding and says we’re going to import more Hamas refugees. It’s like he wants to lose the election.
