Jesse Watters - If the Biden administration was smart, it’d slash funding
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters - If the Biden administration was smart, it’d slash funding, because what’s going on at US campuses is a Title XI violation and a civil rights violation. They’re discriminating against a religious minority. That’s how you stop this thing.


He comes out after 3 days of hiding and says we’re going to import more Hamas refugees. It’s like he wants to lose the election.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1785804320929189917

jesse wattersoutside agitatorscollege protests

