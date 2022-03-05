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5/3/2022 Connecting The Dots: Dan Happel ft. Jim Beers
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195 views • May 03, 2022
Today's guest on Connecting The Dots is USDA Fish & Wildlife whistleblower Jim Beers. Jim exposed the multi-million dollar fraud behind the wolf reintroduction program that is now out of control all over America and much of the world. Stay tuned, as he has a very interesting story to tell!
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