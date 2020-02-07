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100% Absolute, Irrefutable Proof of God's Existence
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150 views • February 07, 2020
Is there a god? Atheists say there is no evidence of God ... that creationism is a fairy tale. Many Christians agree that proof of God's existence is outside the realms of science. Yet, when some atheist scientists found proof, they betrayed their lack of scientific impartiality by giving it a name...the axis of evil!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
-"Dramatic Culmination" by Background Music For Media (https://goo.gl/rtpA0A) CC BY 3.0
ccMixter: https://dig.ccmixter.org
- "Ethereal Space" by snowflake Ft: Zep Hurme (http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/snowfla...) CC S-A 3.0
- "Twilight of the Cinema" by septahelix (http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/septahe...) CC S-A 3.0
Purple Planet: http://www.purple-planet.com
-"Trail Of Tears"
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "grouch" by greg westfall (https://goo.gl/FW6FSu) CC BY 2.0
-"Villano" by J.J., SVG file by Gustavb (https://goo.gl/U9M2UD) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Woodburn Tulip Festival 2010" By Ian Sane (https://goo.gl/WQXCmW) CC BY 2.0
-"Richard Dawkins Cooper Union Shankbone" by David Shankbone (https://goo.gl/YCSZot) CC BY 3.0
-"Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB 1" by moses namkung (https://goo.gl/3J3Sd6) CC BY 2.0
-"Ebensee concentration camp 1945" by Arnold E. Samuelson. Original source 'National Archives and Records Admin' (https://goo.gl/MF4OBN)CC0 PUBD
-"Q12174 noun 5364 ccAnaFelix obesity" by Ana Felix (https://goo.gl/N2d7xE) CC BY 3.0
-"Scientists scanning electron microscope" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/uvvJPr) CC BY 2.0
-"Scientists inject Nucleic acids into Mosquitoes" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/AQFpgh) CC BY 2.0
-"Puzzly puzzled" by Wikimedia Foundation (https://goo.gl/KmtH0T) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Gladstone debate on Irish Home Rule 8th April 1886 ILN" by Illustrated London News (https://goo.gl/r4mm5f) PD-US
-"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0
-"TeilhardP 1955" by author unknown (Source: Archives des jésuites de France) (https://goo.gl/E6XyQq) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Bishop John Shelby Spong portrait 2006." by Scott Griessel (https://goo.gl/NNrmAh) CC BY-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/
-"Army scientists bring math into focus for teachers" by U.S. Army RDECOM (https://goo.gl/FzeMft) CC BY 2.0
-"Cut and Paste" by Laura D'Alessandro (https://goo.gl/yQyYAZ) CC BY 2.0
-"21122 The Nether Fortress" by Brickset (https://goo.gl/kBdpmK) CC BY 2.0
-"you choose" by Procsilas Mosca (https://goo.gl/kPIYJC) CC BY 2.0
-"Guilt" by Hartwig HKD (https://goo.gl/Yzw5mL) CC BY-ND 2.0
-"Az univerzum, ahogy Stephen Hawking látja" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/JFIkLG) CC BY 2.0
-"Books Stephen Hawking, Cosomos" by shivamb45 (https://goo.gl/gpLntb) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Medium Indoor Crowd Laughter from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Ripping Explosion from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Metal Weight Plate Dropped from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Sinister Laugh from Male from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
https://freesound.org/
-Human voice » Male_laughter.wav by YvesIV (https://goo.gl/n9VVT7) CC BY-NC 3.0
http://www.youtube.com/
- "Comedy Slide Whistle - Royalty Free Sound Effects" by SoundBoxFX (https://goo.gl/0vDIL7) CC YouTube
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
-"Dramatic Culmination" by Background Music For Media (https://goo.gl/rtpA0A) CC BY 3.0
ccMixter: https://dig.ccmixter.org
- "Ethereal Space" by snowflake Ft: Zep Hurme (http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/snowfla...) CC S-A 3.0
- "Twilight of the Cinema" by septahelix (http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/septahe...) CC S-A 3.0
Purple Planet: http://www.purple-planet.com
-"Trail Of Tears"
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "grouch" by greg westfall (https://goo.gl/FW6FSu) CC BY 2.0
-"Villano" by J.J., SVG file by Gustavb (https://goo.gl/U9M2UD) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Woodburn Tulip Festival 2010" By Ian Sane (https://goo.gl/WQXCmW) CC BY 2.0
-"Richard Dawkins Cooper Union Shankbone" by David Shankbone (https://goo.gl/YCSZot) CC BY 3.0
-"Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB 1" by moses namkung (https://goo.gl/3J3Sd6) CC BY 2.0
-"Ebensee concentration camp 1945" by Arnold E. Samuelson. Original source 'National Archives and Records Admin' (https://goo.gl/MF4OBN)CC0 PUBD
-"Q12174 noun 5364 ccAnaFelix obesity" by Ana Felix (https://goo.gl/N2d7xE) CC BY 3.0
-"Scientists scanning electron microscope" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/uvvJPr) CC BY 2.0
-"Scientists inject Nucleic acids into Mosquitoes" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/AQFpgh) CC BY 2.0
-"Puzzly puzzled" by Wikimedia Foundation (https://goo.gl/KmtH0T) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Gladstone debate on Irish Home Rule 8th April 1886 ILN" by Illustrated London News (https://goo.gl/r4mm5f) PD-US
-"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0
-"TeilhardP 1955" by author unknown (Source: Archives des jésuites de France) (https://goo.gl/E6XyQq) CC BY-SA 3.0
-"Bishop John Shelby Spong portrait 2006." by Scott Griessel (https://goo.gl/NNrmAh) CC BY-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/
-"Army scientists bring math into focus for teachers" by U.S. Army RDECOM (https://goo.gl/FzeMft) CC BY 2.0
-"Cut and Paste" by Laura D'Alessandro (https://goo.gl/yQyYAZ) CC BY 2.0
-"21122 The Nether Fortress" by Brickset (https://goo.gl/kBdpmK) CC BY 2.0
-"you choose" by Procsilas Mosca (https://goo.gl/kPIYJC) CC BY 2.0
-"Guilt" by Hartwig HKD (https://goo.gl/Yzw5mL) CC BY-ND 2.0
-"Az univerzum, ahogy Stephen Hawking látja" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/JFIkLG) CC BY 2.0
-"Books Stephen Hawking, Cosomos" by shivamb45 (https://goo.gl/gpLntb) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Medium Indoor Crowd Laughter from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Ripping Explosion from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Metal Weight Plate Dropped from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
-Sinister Laugh from Male from http://www.freesfx.co.uk
https://freesound.org/
-Human voice » Male_laughter.wav by YvesIV (https://goo.gl/n9VVT7) CC BY-NC 3.0
http://www.youtube.com/
- "Comedy Slide Whistle - Royalty Free Sound Effects" by SoundBoxFX (https://goo.gl/0vDIL7) CC YouTube
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