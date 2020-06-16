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Neil DeGrasse Tyson Mocks The Bible and God - Scientism Exposed
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36 views • June 16, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on May 18, 2016 with 34.9K views.
Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Gal 6:7
Neil is just one of many that are trying to destroy the foundations of the bible and truth through the deceptions of Scientism. They toss around theories with no science to back them up and make us believe it's proven fact and reality. Do we take the bible literally or not when it comes to creation? Don't listen to the lies. Research Creation vs. Evolution, Geocentric vs. Heliocentric, & Flat Earth vs. The Globe. Let God be true and every man a liar.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Gal 6:7
Neil is just one of many that are trying to destroy the foundations of the bible and truth through the deceptions of Scientism. They toss around theories with no science to back them up and make us believe it's proven fact and reality. Do we take the bible literally or not when it comes to creation? Don't listen to the lies. Research Creation vs. Evolution, Geocentric vs. Heliocentric, & Flat Earth vs. The Globe. Let God be true and every man a liar.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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