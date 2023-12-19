Create New Account
Biden's Border INVASION has reached Indian reservations in Arizona
Biden's border crisis has reached Indian reservations in Arizona, where more than 1,000 illegal immigrants are crossing every single day — and just 3-4 Border Patrol agents to deal with it.


https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1736818905555878085?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderborder invasionbiden regime

